13:36 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Beware tyranny more than Covid-19 Read more A South African writer claims that worldwide lockdown policy is the cause of more ills than it prevents and a way for bureaucrats to achieve control. Op-ed.