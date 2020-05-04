12:53 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Will Yamina be in the coalition? Education Minister is optimistic Minister of Education Rabbi Rafi Peretz expressed optimism about Yamina's entry into the next government. "We are in dignified negotiations. I believe Yamina's place will be preserved and we will get what we deserve. We insist on the value-based side. We have asked for three portfolios and hope that the request will be answered. I want to remain Education Minister," he told Kan. ► ◄ Last Briefs