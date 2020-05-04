12:53
Reported

News Briefs

  Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20

Will Yamina be in the coalition? Education Minister is optimistic

Minister of Education Rabbi Rafi Peretz expressed optimism about Yamina's entry into the next government.

"We are in dignified negotiations. I believe Yamina's place will be preserved and we will get what we deserve. We insist on the value-based side. We have asked for three portfolios and hope that the request will be answered. I want to remain Education Minister," he told Kan.

Last Briefs