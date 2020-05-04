Shuttling to educational institutions to resume tomorrow gradually

The Ministry of Education, together with the Finance Ministry and local government, reached agreements on Monday to operate the shuttle system for regular and special education in its new format.

In light of the decision, starting tomorrow in a gradual fashion, first, second, and third grade students in regular education as well as special education students (attending special education institutions, special education classrooms and integrated schools) can continue to exercise their right to shuttle services to educational institutions. Shuttles will be provided to students defined as eligible even before the Corona virus crisis began. As mentioned, the return will be done gradually to allow the authorities to prepare properly for operation.

The shuttle system will be operated in accordance with the Ministry of Health's instructions, and each shuttle will contain up to 50% of the number of passengers permitted to travel, as stated in the vehicle license. In addition, the shuttle will operate in accordance with the required precautions and hygiene rules.