12:12 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Erdan: Establish national oversight system for corona business rules Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan welcomed the intention to open the markets, malls and gyms this Friday. "There are still provisions in the regulations that need to be changed, such as the prohibition of stay at the beach. To me, it is of great importance to establish a national oversight system for the rules [of business functioning under coronavirus] and to establish a clear regional index that will only allow restrictions to be restored only in an area where there is a new outbreak and morbidity." ► ◄ Last Briefs