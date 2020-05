12:05 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Bill on override clause to infiltrator laws placed on Knesset table The bill on the override clause to the laws on infiltrators passed by MKs Gideon Sa'ar, Yoav Kish and May Golan was approved today by the Knesset presidency and placed on the Knesset table ► ◄ Last Briefs