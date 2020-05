11:54 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Loan fund to small, medium-sized businesses to increase to NIS 6 bn The Finance Committee approved the Ministry of Finance's request to increase the State guarantee loan fund for additional small and medium-sized businesses by NIS 6 billion, which puts the total amount of the fund at NIS 14 billion. ► ◄ Last Briefs