11:52 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Business Sector Chair: Health Min. sabotaging economic recovery Business Sector Chair Dubi Amitai strongly criticized the Ministry of Health this morning, Monday. "There is only one way to read the reality - the Ministry of Health is systematically sabotaging the economic recovery program." ► ◄ Last Briefs