11:50 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Watch: Amazing footage of dolphins swimming in southern Israel Pod of 20 common dolphins accompany Nature and Parks Authority supervisors as they sail near Ashkelon and Nizanim in southern Israel.