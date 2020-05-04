|
11:49
Reported
News BriefsIyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20
Chief Justice: What is the connection between corona and appointments?
The extended composition of the Supreme Court this morning is discussing the coalition agreement signed between the Likud and Blue and White.
The judges discussed the ban on appointments to senior positions during the emergency period. "There is no connection between the emergency period and the appointment of officials to unfilled positions. The emergency period is being taken advantage of to change the way of the world," said Chief Justice Esther Hayut.
