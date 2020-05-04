Minister Elkin: Any change in coalition agreement may bring it down

Minister Ze'ev Elkin hinted on Facebook that the coalition agreement is likely to fall apart if the High Court changes the outline agreed upon between the two parties.

"It took Blue and White 3 election campaigns to understand that a unity government should be set up and not to drag the people into further unnecessary elections.

"This coalition agreement is very complex and moving any brick in the agreement can topple the entire structure and decree upon us unnecessary fourth choices in the midst of a health-economic crisis. It is not right that the Supreme Court intervenes in a political agreement between the parties and this has had no precedent. "