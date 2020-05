11:17 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Health Ministry proposes opening malls, markets, gyms on Friday A draft Health Ministry proposal to be brought to the government suggests that malls, markets and gyms open this Friday, according to a Channel 12 report. ► ◄ Last Briefs