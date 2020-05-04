|
News BriefsIyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20
Judge Mazuz: A court is not an insurance company
PM Netanyahu's Representative in the High Court Attorney Michael Ravillo asked the High Court to decide on the coalition agreement, "The court must decide now, otherwise it will undermine government stability."
Judge Meni Mazuz replied: "A court is not an insurance company. You want a verdict to protect you, I do not know such a precedent in which the court ruled regarding the law before the Knesset committees convened and the law was passed."
