11:10 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Education Minister: Kindergartens, daycare centers will open on Sunday Minister of Education Rafi Peretz said this morning that on Sunday, all kindergartens and daycare centers will restart operations. "From birth to age 6 - we're going to this beat completely," he clarified.