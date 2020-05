10:55 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 PM rep: Disqualifying parts of agreement could disqualify whole Attorney Michael Ravillo, Prime Minister Netanyahu's representative, warned at the opening of the High Court hearing that "disqualification of clauses from the coalition agreement could lead to the disqualification of the whole." ► ◄ Last Briefs