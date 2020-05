10:38 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Every day a Day of Judgment: Humbled in our moment of Covid-19 Read more During the past “Covid weeks” a phrase from the Tachanun sums up our current state: 'We do not know what we can do.' ► ◄ Last Briefs