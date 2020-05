09:32 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Likud officials: Yamina request for spot on cmte will be rejected Likud officials say that Yamina's request to receive a spot on the Judicial Selection Committee will be rejected and that the matter is not on the table as far as they are concerned, Kan reported. ► ◄ Last Briefs