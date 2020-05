09:23 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Netanyahu asks to advance legislation letting Shabak track citizens Netanyahu wants to advance legislation in the cabinet meeting that would allow the Shabak to continue to track citizens as part of efforts against the coronavirus, according to Kan. ► ◄ Last Briefs