08:56 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Watch: Shuli Rand releases new song - 'Achim Achim' ('Brothers') Shuli Rand's new song is a tribute to touring musicians, currently experiencing financial hardship during the corona crisis. ► ◄ Last Briefs