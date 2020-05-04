245,460 people tested by MDA for coronavirus across Israel

245,460 people were tested for coronavirus by MDA teams across the country. Of these, 96,065 were tested in the "check and go" complexes, 88,272 were tested in their homes, and 61,123 were tested in nursing homes and institutions across the country.

20,598 people were tested at the "check and go" complex in Tel Aviv, in Haifa 8,251, in Be'er Sheva 5,911, in Bnei Brak 6,000, and in the complexes operating in the city of Jerusalem, 19,368 people were tested in total.

Tens of thousands of tests were carried out in the 94 permanent and mobile complexes established by Magen David Adom and the Ministry of Health in many localities throughout the country.