|
08:19
Reported
News BriefsIyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20
Japanese PM to extend emergency measures until end of May
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will extend the state of emergency in the country to the end of May, according to the Japan Public Broadcasting Corporation.
According to the report, the government is also expected to announce new measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, with which about 15,000 people have been infected in Japan and from which about 500 have died.
Last Briefs