08:17 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Supreme Court to discuss Likud-Blue and White coalition deal The High Court will continue its hearings on petitions today against the establishment of the unity government between the Likud and Blue and White, after yesterday's discussions debated whether the government could be formed by someone under criminal indictment.



Today, the judges will discuss the legality of the coalition agreement signed by Prime Minister Netanyahu with Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz.