|
08:15
Reported
News BriefsIyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20
Gov't to discuss further easing of restrictions
The government will discuss Monday a series of other restriction-easing measures in phase two of the exit strategy from the Corona crisis.
The ministers will discuss the possibility of opening malls and markets, allowing domestic tourism, eliminating the 100-meter radius limit from home and allowing funerals and weddings. The restriction-easing clearance vote was scheduled to take place last night, but was postponed to today at 11 a.m. for completion.
Last Briefs