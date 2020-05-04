08:15
Gov't to discuss further easing of restrictions

The government will discuss Monday a series of other restriction-easing measures in phase two of the exit strategy from the Corona crisis.

The ministers will discuss the possibility of opening malls and markets, allowing domestic tourism, eliminating the 100-meter radius limit from home and allowing funerals and weddings. The restriction-easing clearance vote was scheduled to take place last night, but was postponed to today at 11 a.m. for completion.

