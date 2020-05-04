PA organizations to fight Israeli sovereignty move

Palestinian Arab NGOs are coordinating their moves in a joint action meant to thwart Israel's attempt, they claim, to “take advantage of the coronavirus crisis to establish facts on the ground and to continue its military escalation policy against the Palestinian people.”

At a meeting held by the secretaries of these organizations, and attended by senior representatives of the Fatah and the PLO, ways of action were discussed in response to Israel's planned application of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria and what Palestinian Arabs perceive as the green light given by the US for such a move.