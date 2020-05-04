Trump: I was correct, China didn't bring up coronavirus until late January

US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter on Sunday, “Intelligence has just reported to me that I was correct, and that they (China -ed.) did NOT bring up the CoronaVirus subject matter until late into January, just prior to my banning China from the U.S. Also, they only spoke of the Virus in a very non-threatening, or matter of fact, manner.”

Trump added, “Fake News got it wrong again, as always, and tens of thousands of lives were saved by my EARLY BAN of China into our Country. The people that we’re allowed were heavily scrutinized and tested U.S. citizens, and as such, I welcome them with open arms!”