|
01:55
Reported
News BriefsIyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20
Report: China covered up extent of coronavirus outbreak
US officials believe China covered up the extent of the coronavirus outbreak — and how contagious the disease is — to stock up on medical supplies needed to respond to it, intelligence documents obtained Sunday by The Associated Press show.
Chinese leaders “intentionally concealed the severity” of the pandemic from the world in early January, according to the four-page Department of Homeland Security intelligence report dated May 1.
Last Briefs