00:12 Reported News Briefs Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Iyar 10, 5780 , 04/05/20 Buffett: Things are going to get worse before they get better Read more Buffett, aged 89, said that "the world has changed" adding that he expected things to get worse on the stock markets before they got better. ► ◄ Last Briefs