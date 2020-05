23:39 Reported News Briefs Iyar 9, 5780 , 03/05/20 Iyar 9, 5780 , 03/05/20 A great principle in the Torah Read more The mitzvot of “Love your fellow as yourself” and “Do not hate your brother” are the basis of human relations, as well as relations with God. These commandments are fulfilled in concentric circles: first in the inner circle, husband and wife; next in the surrounding circle, first-degree relatives; after that, friends and second-degree relatives, followed by neighbors, and so on. ► ◄ Last Briefs