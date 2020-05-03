Pawpaw tests positive for coronavirus

And on a different note... can a pawpaw test positive for coronavirus? It can - in Tanzania.

The Guardian reports that a batch of tests for Covid-19 was set aside as unreliable after they returned positive results on a goat and a pawpaw.

A sheep was also tested, but The Guardian's report did not note its diagnosis.

President John Magufuli said the tests had been imported from abroad, though he did not specify their country of origin, raising concerns that this was just one more in a long string of Chinese "humanitarian" batches of exports that has proved a total waste of money. Will China provide refunds? It remains to be seen.