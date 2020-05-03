|
22:25
Reported
News BriefsIyar 9, 5780 , 03/05/20
Oklahoma town rescinds order to wear mask due to threats of violence
Regulations in the Oklahoma town of Stillwater ordering people to wear face masks inside stores and restaurants were lifted after employees were threatened with violence, NBC reports. Workers reported being verbally abused and threatened with actual violence, including shooting.
The regulation, passed as an emergency order by Mayor Will Joyce, was rescinded on the same day of its passing. Employees are still required to wear masks, but customers are now merely "advised" to do so.
