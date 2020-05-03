'Counterproductive' to allow Dr. Fauci to testify before Congress

Dr. Anthony Fauci is perhaps the most public medical face of the US response to the coronavirus pandemic. He is 79, and has been director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.

Yesterday, the White House announced that Dr. Fauci would not be testifying before Congress on the government's policies, explaining that:

"While the Trump administration continues its whole-of-government response to Covid-19, including safely opening up America again and expediting vaccine development, it is counterproductive to have the very individuals involved in those efforts appearing at congressional hearings."

The White House spokesman added that, "We are committed to working with Congress to offer testimony at the appropriate time."