Lockdown is 'equivalent of smoking 15 cigarettes per day'

A professor of Social Psychology who is a member of a group of scientists advising the British government on its epidemic containment policy has warned of the health consequences of prolonged isolation.

A report in The Telegraph quotes Professor Stephen Reicher as stating: "The problem with lockdown is isolation; being cut off from people is bad for you psychologically and physically. It is the equivalent of smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Human beings are social animals. Being connected is remarkably important not just for your mental health but for your physical health."

Previous studies have linked feelings of isolation to high morbidity, with some studies showing that being isolated can increase the risk of death by up to 30 percent, The Telegraph writes, adding that the risk is apparently higher for those aged under 65.

Among the health risks associated with isolation are: cardiovascular disease, insomnia, high blood pressure, and impaired immune function.