'A victory for human rights and for sovereignty'

The Betsalmo organization has praised the decision of Defense Minister Naftali Bennett to make the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hevron accessible to the disabled. Betsalmo had been leading the campaign to make the necessary changes to the site.

"This is a day that should go down in history," the statement reads. "Hundreds of thousands of people have been waiting for this for decades. Now anyone who wishes will be able to pray at the burial site of the Patriarchs and Matriarchs, regardless of disability or other impediment. We wish to thank the Prime Minister, the Defense Minister, and the Foreign Minister, for giving the authorization, and we are certain that an elevator will soon be installed at the site. This is a victory for human rights as well as for sovereignty."