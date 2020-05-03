MK Shir commends decision to make Cave of Patriarchs disabled-friendly

MK Michal Shir (Likud) has praised the decision of Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (Yamina) to advance a plan for making the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hevron accessible to the disabled public.

"I congratulate the Defense Minister for responding to the requests to make the Cave of the Patriarchs accessible," she said. "I hope that by the coming High Holidays, disabled people will be able to visit the site like anyone else."