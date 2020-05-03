DM authorizes plan to make Cave of Patriarchs accessible to disabled

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (Yamina) has given his authorization to a project to make the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hevron accessible to the disabled, instructing the Coordinator of Government Operations in the Occupied Territories, Gen. Kamil Abu Rukon, to take all action necessary, including expropriating land near the site, in order to advance the project.

Bennett also gave his approval to the Supreme Planning Council to use its authority to complete all the planning procedures with the Hevron Municipality.