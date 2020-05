18:43 Reported News Briefs Iyar 9, 5780 , 03/05/20 Iyar 9, 5780 , 03/05/20 No more dancers in the IDF According to a report in Galei Zahal, IDF head of Manpower Directorate General Motti Almoz has decided to eliminate the category of "army dancer." The report states that Almoz reached his decision after watching a performance by the army dancers. ► ◄ Last Briefs