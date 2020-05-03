30-year-old motorcyclist critically injured on Road 444

A 30-year-old motorcyclist has been critically injured in a collision with a private car on Road 444 near Hadid.

MDA responders and volunteers from United Hatzalah arrived at the scene and began resuscitation attempts, continuing them while the man was transported to Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Erez Agassi was one of the first at the scene. "The motorcyclist was suffering from full-system trauma ... Together with other EMS personnel, I performed CPR on the motorcyclist at the scene, after which he was transported to the hospital while still undergoing CPR, in critical condition."