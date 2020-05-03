|
15:41
Reported
News BriefsIyar 9, 5780 , 03/05/20
Mobile testing center in a container on the back of a truck
MDA has set up a mobile coronavirus testing center in the haredi neighborhood of Geula in Jerusalem. The center was set up in a converted shipping container which can be transported on the back of a truck, and is designed to test people who are not displaying virus symptoms.
So far 3,166 people have arrived to be tested at six separate testing windows which protect the staff from contagion.
Last Briefs