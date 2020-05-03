4 cities postpone 'Pride Parades' due to coronavirus

Four Israeli cities have announced that they will be postponing their annual "Pride Parades" that would otherwise have taken place in June.

Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa, and Be'er Sheva have decided not to hold their annual parades, due to the coronavirus epidemic, though they hope that it will be possible to hold the event at some point later during the summer. Meanwhile, the cities will be holding "virtual events" to mark "Pride Month."

Last year, Tel Aviv's parade attracted more than a quarter million people including many visitors from overseas.