14:55 Reported News Briefs Iyar 9, 5780 , 03/05/20 IDF detains 5 Sudanese men sneaking across Lebanon border Israeli forces catch five Sudanese men who tried to illegally enter the country across the Lebanese border overnight and sent them back.