14:36 Reported News Briefs Iyar 9, 5780 , 03/05/20 Iyar 9, 5780 , 03/05/20 'Even if we don't accept your position, no fortress will fall' Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut to the petitioners against Netanyahu: "Even if we don't accept your position, no fortress will fall." ► ◄ Last Briefs