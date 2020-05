14:35 Reported News Briefs Iyar 9, 5780 , 03/05/20 Iyar 9, 5780 , 03/05/20 One moderately injured in Raanana car accident A car accident happened between a motorcyclist and private vehicle on Ahuza Street in Ra'anana. MDA paramedics provided medical treatment and evacuated him a 60-year-old male in moderate condition to Meir Hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs