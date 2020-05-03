Mahane Yehuda Merchants Chairman: 'Outline unacceptable to us'

Mahane Yehuda Market Traders Committee Chairman Tali Friedman attacked the emerging outline that allows open markets will return to activity in two weeks: "It's neither is acceptable to us nor will it happen."

"If the government continues to ignore our demands, we will call for immediate opening of the markets even without their approval, starting this Tuesday. It's shocking that the distress of the merchants has become marginal and reaches closed ears and eyes," Friedman added.