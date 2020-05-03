14:30 Reported News Briefs Iyar 9, 5780 , 03/05/20 Iyar 9, 5780 , 03/05/20 'Outrageous; government refuses to comply with Offsetting Law' Lt. Col. (ret.) Attorney Maurice Hirsch, former head of prosecution in the Judea and Samaria and now head of the Legal Department of Palestinian Media Watch, attacked the government's conduct, saying that "outrageously, since the beginning of 2020, the Israeli government has avoided for reasons that are not clear complying with the provisions of the Offsetting Law to freeze the tax money that Israel collects and transfers to the PA the amount that the PA spent in 2019 to reward terror - no less than NIS 669 million. Why is the Israeli government giving in to terror?" ► ◄ Last Briefs