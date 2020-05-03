Mlitary station's education reporter dismissed

Galatz's education reporter Doron Kadosh has been suspended pending further announcement after refusing to cover a mass demonstration, Israel Hayom reported.

According to the report, Kadosh was required to travel on public transport to a demonstration despite being asthmatic. According to officials at the station, he presented management with a letter from a doctor asking he not be required to attend mass demonstrations.

In an internal message sent to newsmen, management announced the replacements for the coming period: "From this moment until new announcement, Eliav Betito replaces Doron Kadosh in education, and Niv Yegor will replace him in Arab society."