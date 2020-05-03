'Supreme Court placed itself above the people and its representatives'

Likud Knesset Member Yoav Kish referred to the hearing against Netanyahu in the Supreme Court: "The results of the Knesset elections are clear. The factions and Knesset Members today are clear.

"There were many concessions and compromises but eventually a coalition was formed. The Supreme Court in today's hearing in fact raised itself above the people and its representatives (regardless of the decision). Today's hearing in the Supreme Court is about whether the Supreme Court judges are 'willing' to accept the decision of the people's elected... it's insane."