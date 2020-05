10:36 Reported News Briefs Iyar 9, 5780 , 03/05/20 Iyar 9, 5780 , 03/05/20 Saudi shows feature Jewish characters, urge ties with Israel Read more Ramadan shows depicting Jewish life in the 1940s, character calling for business ties with Israel, causing controversy over 'normalization.' ► ◄ Last Briefs