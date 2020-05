10:28 Reported News Briefs Iyar 9, 5780 , 03/05/20 Iyar 9, 5780 , 03/05/20 'Murder in his eyes': Victim recounts terror attack in Kfar Saba Read more "The punches made me lose blood in my head. I saw that I had no chance of facing him. People filmed but were in no hurry to help." ► ◄ Last Briefs