150 Border Police deploy to Yitzhar to halt Zarug family circumcision

About 150 Border Police arrived in Yitzhar to prevent the Zarug family Brit Milah circumcision ceremony in the Kumi Ori neighborhood. Forces deployed on roads leading to the neighborhood and around the ruins of the Zarug family home.

The Zarug family, whose home was demolished by Border Police and Civil Administration days ago in Yitzhar, announced that they would be preparing to hold their Brit on the demolished home at 11am on Sunday.

Neria and Miriam Zarug even circulated public invitations on the networks to join the ceremony or participate live with them online.

Border forces are still preventing the Zarug family and another family from returning to their homes that were demolished in the Kumi Ori neighborhood. In recent days, the families have been struggling to return to their homes.