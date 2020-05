10:06 Reported News Briefs Iyar 9, 5780 , 03/05/20 Iyar 9, 5780 , 03/05/20 Hotovely: 11 judges thumb noses at legislature's words Diaspora Minister Tzipi Hotovely addressed on Galei Tzahal the Supreme Court hearing to discuss petitions against Netanyahu. "The ones thumbing their noses at the words of the legislature is the 11 judges - they should not convene because the law is clear and explicit." ► ◄ Last Briefs