News BriefsIyar 9, 5780 , 03/05/20
'If there's worsening morbidity we need to consider closing again'
Education Minister Rabbi Raffi Peretz todayt spoke in an interview on Kan Bet on the education system gradually returning to activity.
"We're making all the necessary preparations, because we know that kindergartens will not put on masks and that there's significant physical closeness there."
"If that doesn't work, we might have to consider going back and closing the education system."
